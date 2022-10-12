Foreign Minister: Japan plays important role in supporting Ukraine

News
Estonian and Japanese flags.
Estonian and Japanese flags. Source: Stenbock House.
News

Japan is playing a vital role in support for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Reinsalu made his remarks after a meeting in Tallinn Wednesday with Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yuumi Yoshikawa, and said that: "Japan has joined western sanctions against Russia every step of the way and this is crucial in raising the cost of the aggression for Russia.

"Until Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine, there can be no talk of easing the pressure on Russia. In the current situation, we must continue ramping-up sanctions, isolating Russia internationally and looking for ways of ensuring accountability for the crimes committed by Russian forces," Reinsalu added, via a foreign ministry press release.

In addition to Ukraine, the ministers also concentrated on developments in Asia generally, and bilateral relations between Estonia and Japan, which Reinsalu described as "excellent", adding that boosting cooperation in business, digitalization and cyber affairs was of key importance here.

"Japan is also an important partner for Estonia on the multilateral arena, as evidenced by Japan's close cooperation with the EU and NATO," he added.

 Reinsalu also recognized Japan for its leading role in upholding stability and a rules-based order in its own neighborhood in East Asia, adding that Estonia strongly condemns the recent ballistic missile tests carried out by North Korea, and is mindful of Japan's concerns over the actions of both the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in maritime areas close to Japan.

 A Japan-Baltic cooperation dialogue was also held in Tallinn, with Estonia represented by Undersecretary for Political Affairs Kyllike Sillaste-Elling. High-level representatives from Japan, Lithuania and Latvia also took part.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:33

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

16:00

Expert: Russia missile attacks on Ukraine attempt to regain initiative

15:53

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

15:35

Signe Riisalo: What does long-term care reform change for people?

15:04

Anti-disinfo portal: Ministry, SKA ads ended up on pro-Kremlin site

13:50

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

13:22

Foreign Minister: Japan plays important role in supporting Ukraine

12:50

Estonia takes on Open Government Partnership co-chair role

12:15

Only two-thirds of state gas reserves will be stocked for winter season

11:32

'Porridge and cabbages' – the 14-year LNG terminal saga

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania Updated

11.10

Ministry: Rail Baltica progress slowed by poor design work, bad management

11.10

Karis: Estonia must not seem arrogant when talking about Russian threat

08:22

Ministry studying potential effects of planned Polish nuclear power station

10.10

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

11.10

Amateur carbon traders dabbling in Estonia's unregulated market

09:15

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: