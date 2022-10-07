Reinsalu: UN Russian human rights resolution a 'diplomatic victory'

News
Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: J. Azanovo / URM foto
News

The United Nations resolution to appoint a special rapporteur to monitor human rights in Russia is a "diplomatic victory" and was jointly initiated by Estonia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Friday.

The resolution, agreed on Friday by the UN's Human Rights Council, calls on Russia to ensure fundamental rights and freedoms and meet commitments it has taken under international agreements.

The resolution will appoint a special rapporteur tasked with monitoring the situation in the country and reporting to members of the Council about negative changes.

It was adopted with 17 votes in favor, six against and with 24 abstentions.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision "demonstrates that regardless of their interests and foreign policies, Council members unequivocally condemn the deteriorating political situation and repressions in Russia".

Reinsalu said: "Today's decision is a diplomatic victory and Estonia was one of the initiators of the resolution. It is also a logical follow-up to the decision this spring to suspend Russia's membership in the Council for launching a full-scale war against Ukraine."

He said while Russia is waging war in Ukraine it is also repressing its citizens at home.

"Who risk violence and political persecution for standing up for their principles and a democratic future. Russia is now also using conscription to exert pressure on dissidents," he said, also highlighting the case of activist Vladimir Kara-Murza who has been charged with treason for protesting against the war.

The foreign minister said the resolution is a "clear expression of support and encouragement from the international community to all these brave people".

The move is the first time that the 16-year-old Human Rights Council has set up a special rapporteur to examine the rights record of one of its so-called 'P5' members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council, Reuters wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:17

Pärnu fishermen want more effective restrictions on seals, cormorants

20:31

Reinsalu: UN Russian human rights resolution a 'diplomatic victory'

20:01

Ukraine to recognize 5 EU school education systems, including Estonia's

19:05

Baltic Assembly Literature Prize awarded to Estonian writer Kai Aareleid

18:47

Kallas: European joint effort will reduce energy prices

18:22

Europe's new goal: solar panels on roofs of every shed, factory and home

18:01

Saturday's average electricity price falls to €128

17:54

Estonian Boxing Association in the dark over IBA U-turn on Russian athletes

17:36

Viru County Court bans press from Ossipenko hearing

17:20

Maik Kotsar plays integral part in Baskonia EuroLeague win

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

06.10

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

13:17

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

09:01

Feature: How did non-Estonians vote in the 2021 local election?

17:14

Estonia sends more ammunition, protective equipment to Ukraine

08:24

PPA chief: We need to be prepared for mass border crossings from Russia

06.10

Estonian FM: Ukrainians being taken away from border no coincidence

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: