Minister proposes huge increase in Estonia's wartime defense structure

News
EDF personnel on exercise (photo is illustrative).
EDF personnel on exercise (photo is illustrative). Source: Janvar Pitelkov/Kaitsevägi
News

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has sent a draft bill for approval, under which the size of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) wartime structure would increase from 26,700 to 43,700 personnel.

"The aim of increasing the number of wartime personnel is to ensure that all of the capabilities of the Defense Forces, both existing and new, are sufficiently covered," said Pevkur via the ministry's press service.

"This will help us to plan, with surgical precision, how best to use the money entrusted to us by taxpayers for the purposes of national defense. As the activities of the Defense Forces are financed by the taxpayer, it is vital to know the number of personnel we need to take into account when conducting  training and acquiring equipment," he said.

According to Estonia's current National Defense Development Plan, the wartime structure involves 26,700 personnel. Upon the draft bill's approval, this would increase to 43,700. The ministry explained, that the increase affects a number of important areas of the EDF.

First, an additional territorial defense, 10,500 personnel would be added, doubling the current number.

Second, 4,000 reserve fighters, needed to replenish existing units and restore their combat capabilities in order to defend Estonia, will be added to the wartime structure.

A third important change resulting from recent developments in Estonia's defense capabilities, is the addition of new posts related to indirect fire, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, for instance.

The EDF's wartime structure can only be implemented after mobilization has been declared.

Thus, the upper limit of the wartime structure also determines the size of the force, which the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces would have at their disposal in the event of a war, prior to receiving further orders from the government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Bank of Estonia: Fall in exports hurting GDP

16:04

Minister proposes huge increase in Estonia's wartime defense structure

16:03

Head of chamber: Support paid by other states hurting competitive ability

15:31

Ministry: No need to clarify tax implications of short sales

15:00

One in six teachers in Estonia underqualified

14:09

Enefit Power puts Q4 2022 losses of €128 million down to universal service

13:36

Wildlife camera provides window on to Tartu's most famous goshawk pair

13:15

Estonian film director publishes new book of wartime Ukraine diaries

12:31

Interest rates will keep climbing next year to combat inflation

12:04

Global Estonian Report: March 1-8

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

28.02

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

07:47

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

09:07

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

28.02

Germany to send Estonian-made surveillance equipment to Ukraine

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: