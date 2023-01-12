EDF open upgraded technical park at Võru barracks

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) has opened a new facility at the Taara barracks in Võru, which can accommodate up to 500 military vehicles, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported

The upgrade includes vehicle washing facilities and even a canteen, among other details, AK reported.

Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) portfolio manager Mart Salusaar told AK that: "Whereas equipment was stored here before, we have now largely doubled the area and have created additional parking spaces."

"Additionally, a vehicle wash has been installed, and we have resolved the vehicle charging systems in an innovative way."

"A total of 546 vehicles can be parked here, of various sizes, and around 120 of the spaces are under cover," Salusaar added.

The facility cost €5.7 million to construct, and was built by private sector firm Merko.

