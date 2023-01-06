Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

News
Col. Margo Grosberg at a previous Ministry of Defense press briefing, Friday, June 10 2022.
Col. Margo Grosberg at a previous Ministry of Defense press briefing, Friday, June 10 2022. Source: ERR
News

When assembling the bigger picture from various fragments of information, it becomes clear that the Russian military is indeed preparing for a second round of mobilization, which may start right after the Christmas break – which in Russia is right now.

Head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) intelligence center, Col. Margo Grosberg, says that further more, the first wave of mobilization of reservists in Russia has actually not ended yet, contrary to popular belief, and has merely halted in those regions where quotas have been met.

Speaking at a Ministry of Defense press conference Friday, Col. Grosberg said: "It has been (put together) from various pieces of information that preparations are being carried out in the provinces. One instance comes from the Krasnodar region (in southern Russia, close to Ukraine – ed.), where a printer has been ordered to run off 5,000 mobilization call-up slips."

"After the end of the Christmas break, we can expect that a new wave [of mobilization] will be instigated /.../ Next week will bring clarity: ie. will the second wave of mobilization begin, and how will that proceed," he went on.

Around 300,000 Russian reservists mobilized in the first wave issued in September last year have either completed training or are undergoing it, and in a month-and-a-half to two months, they will be deployed to the front, or near to the border, he added. 

Based on the experience of the first wave, it could be stated that reservist training takes two to three months, which means that if the second wave is announced soon, it will reach the front in late March to early April, Grosberg noted.

A 36-hour Christmas truce Vladimir Putin announced Thursday is nothing more than an psy-ops move, Grosberg added, one which portrays the Russian regime as being generous and prepared for peace – but which in reality buys time for forces to regroup.

Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Peskov said in mid-December that there was no possibility of a ceasefire to mark western-calendar Christmas.

Currently there are no major battlefield developments, Grosberg added, though efforts by Russian troops to attempt to surround the city of Bakhmut, as with Mariupol, are noticeable, and may progress from an attack on Soledar, to the north, to a bypass to the south, in effect initiating an attempted siege.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:42

Estonia's inflation fell to 17.5 percent in December

18:45

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

18:15

Levadia Tallinn president: Karpin picture made me feel hurt

17:45

Ukrainian war refugee photographers to exhibit in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak

17:23

Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

16:50

Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

16:26

Joint bid wins Viljandi Hospital construction tender

16:15

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

15:58

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

15:16

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

05.01

Parties double down on 3% GDP defense spending goal after Herem's warning

07:37

Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: