Defense minister: Giving Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is Scholz's decision

News
Hanno Pevkur at Ämari Air Base on January 17, 2023/
Hanno Pevkur at Ämari Air Base on January 17, 2023/ Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Despite not reaching an agreement on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, today's defense ministers meeting at Ramstein Air Base was still "good", said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said on Friday. He said the decision to give tanks to Ukraine is stuck behind the German chancellor.

While an agreement was not reached to supply Ukraine with Leopards, Pevkur described the meeting at Ramstein Air Base as good.

The meeting, attended by defense ministers from dozens of countries, was an attempt to create a so-called tank coalition, he said.

"There are quite a lot of countries that made new commitments to Ukraine. These contributions include both tanks and armored vehicles, as well as a great deal of ammunition and other assistance that Ukraine has specifically requested. I don't see this meeting in such a negative light," Pevkur told ERR.

He said Germany's new Minster of Defense Boris Pistorius did not rule out sending tanks "one day". But Pevkur said the decision is not in Pistorius' hands, it is in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's.

Pevkur confirmed the United Kingdom will still send Challenger tanks to Ukraine, and Poland still wants to send Leopard tanks.

He said there are two things that need to be considered. The first is sending enough tanks to make a difference, the second is that they should work together.

"[T]hat they can work together as a brigade-sized unit should — tanks, infantry, support equipment and everything else. So the training has to be given to the Ukrainians along with the equipment. That was one of the messages that came through today," he added.

The minister believes a decision needs to be made sooner rather than later.

Ukrainians must also do all the necessary work to make sure they are ready to use the equipment in the most effective way possible. "Not as individual torpedoes, but as a powerful shockwave," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also asked western countries for fighter jets and more missiles. But Pevkur said countries are primarily focused on providing ground forces and teaching them how to operate.

Ministers have met at Ramstein Air Base once a month since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:48

Defense minister: Giving Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is Scholz's decision

18:30

Composer Alisson Kruusmaa joins Austrian publishing firm Universal Edition

18:20

11 landowners give Estonian War Museum consent to remove Soviet monuments

18:00

Apollo cinema's delayed launch means former Cinamon premises remain empty

17:19

Significant potential for biogas production in Estonia remains untapped

17:01

Tallinn Zoo rhino Kibibi takes up painting to stave off winter blues

16:36

Eesti.ee brings together all baby-related info with new Parents' Roadmap

16:03

Mart Võrklaev: No reason to hurry Language Act amendments

15:42

SDE electoral candidate acquittal appeal to be heard in November

15:12

Taavi Aas: Universal electricity service a failed experiment

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonian military support to Ukraine to increase to more than 1 percent GDP Updated

19.01

Estonia, UK, nine other countries meet, pledge more military aid to Ukraine

13:30

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

19.01

Agency investigating Estonia's expensive high-speed internet prices

18.01

VIDEO: Who were the Baltic Germans?

13:22

German man restores Haapsalu villa after 'falling in love with the place'

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

19.01

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: