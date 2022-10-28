Estonia takes over Baltic Assembly rotating presidency

News
The Baltic Assembly handover ceremony in the Latvian Saeima on October 28, 2022.
The Baltic Assembly handover ceremony in the Latvian Saeima on October 28, 2022. Source: Latvian Saeima.
News

Estonia's turn as president of the Baltic Assembly (BA) will focus on security and climate crisis, officials said at the handover ceremony on Friday.

The plan is to continue building up a resilient, secure, reliable and sustainable Baltic region, Deputy Head of the Estonian Delegation MP Sven Sester (Isamaa) said, emphasizing the importance of this during the undoing war in Ukraine.

"Another challenge we will have to deal with in 2023 is global warming, which will lead to catastrophic consequences, such as the extinction of species and increased inequality," Sester added and pointed out that the green transition had to be both effective and fair towards all.

Dealing with challenges in the education, culture, cultural relations and media sectors is also important, he said.

Estonia takes over the role from Latvia and MP Aadu Must (Center) was elected as the new president. The 41st session of the BA took place on Friday. 

The BA, founded in 1990, is an international organization for cooperation among the parliaments Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

