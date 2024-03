Tartu's 92-day skating season will end on Sunday (March 3) as the ice rink will be dismantled on Monday

The rink, installed on Town Hall Square annually, was opened on December 3 as part of the Christmas Village of Light. Thirty events were held during this time.

City residents were given until the end of the school holidays to use the facility.

