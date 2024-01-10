Tartu ice rink to host 'Winter Ball' on Wednesday

On Wednesday, January 10 a winter ball is set to take place in around the ice skating rink on Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). Kicking off at 6 p.m. and finishing at 7.30 p.m., a host of fairytale characters will be there to provide the entertainment for all the family.

Dancers and skaters will be performing on the ice rink, while members of the public will also be able to take part in the ball by gliding on their ice skates or splashing around in the snow. The ball opens and closes with a waltz, and in between the performances, the fairytale characters themselves will be helping those in attendance to keep warm.

This is the third time the winter ball has been held in Tartu and, according to a press release, this year's promises to more spectacular than ever before.

"We are expecting our guests to dress in festive and imaginative costumes, but of course it is also important that they are warm enough," said Merily Keskküla, chief organizer of the Tartu Winter Ball.

"Even though the weather has played tricks on us all, we are still ready to celebrate the start of the New Year."

The ball is organized in line with the guidelines for environmentally friendly events in order to reduce the event's environmental impact.

More information about the event is available here.

