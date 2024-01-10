Tartu ice rink to host 'Winter Ball' on Wednesday

News
Tartu Winter Ball
Tartu Winter Ball Source: Peeter Paaver
News

On Wednesday, January 10 a winter ball is set to take place in around the ice skating rink on Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). Kicking off at 6 p.m. and finishing at 7.30 p.m., a host of fairytale characters will be there to provide the entertainment for all the family.

Dancers and skaters will be performing on the ice rink, while members of the public will also be able to take part in the ball by gliding on their ice skates or splashing around in the snow. The ball opens and closes with a waltz, and in between the performances, the fairytale characters themselves will be helping those in attendance to keep warm.

This is the third time the winter ball has been held in Tartu and, according to a press release, this year's promises to more spectacular than ever before.

"We are expecting our guests to dress in festive and imaginative costumes, but of course it is also important that they are warm enough," said Merily Keskküla, chief organizer of the Tartu Winter Ball.

"Even though the weather has played tricks on us all, we are still ready to celebrate the start of the New Year."

The ball is organized in line with the guidelines for environmentally friendly events in order to reduce the event's environmental impact.

More information about the event is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Tartu ice rink to host 'Winter Ball' on Wednesday

15:59

Tallinn adopts development plan, Pirita Beach updates to begin this summer

15:26

Reform Party to elect new Tallinn branch board chair on Saturday

14:50

Sildaru's father escapes abuse charge but still faces embezzlement case

14:33

TAI wants advertising restrictions extended to alcohol-free versions of beverages

14:14

Madis Kallas: Changes to local government funding system cannot wait

13:12

Developers plan to start Tallinn Hipodroomi Quarter construction in summer

12:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

12:19

Center Party MEP Yana Toom reverts to Jana Toom

11:36

Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

09.01

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

12:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

09.01

Simple tricks for making sure the car starts on a cold morning

09.01

European Commission looking to introduce tougher rules for handling of pets

09.01

Seattle choir boasts Estonian name, all-Baltic repertoire

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: