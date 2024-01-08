Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

News
Tartu 2024.
Tartu 2024. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Hotel rooms are almost sold out in Tartu for the opening weekend of the Capital of Culture launch at the end of the month. Thousands of spectators from Estonia and abroad are expected in the city.

On January 26, up to 20,000 people will gather on the banks of Emajõgi to watch the Capital of Culture 2024 opening ceremony, organizers believe.

"It's very challenging, it's on the Emajõgi River and it's the biggest event that's going to take place this year. I dare say it's one of the biggest events we've ever had in the city center," Tartu 2024 information and marketing manager Marili Vihmann told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Approximately 3,000 people will also attend the business festival Startup Day which is held a couple of days before the opening ceremony. The two events have brought a wave of bookings to Tartu hotels.

"In percentage terms, it can be said that there are 30 percent more bookings than a year ago. But the number of guests who eventually arrive is limited by the number of rooms and beds available," said Angela Järg, sales manager of the Dorpat and Lydia hotels.

"Since Tartu 2024 opened its events calendar, interest in Tartu has been growing. There is also growing interest from outside Tartu. But I wouldn't say that any date would be such that there would be no room for any more people in Tartu," she added.

Verni Loodmaa, board chairman of Pallas and Sophia hotels, said: "There will certainly be quite a lot of foreign visitors, as several delegations are also known to be arriving for this opening event. But there are also a lot of people involved, not only from Tartu, and they also need accommodation. So to speak, team members."

He said hotel prices are 1.5 times more expensive during the opening ceremony compared to normal prices.

Following the example of Rally Estonia, Tartu 2024 has also opened its website for homestays.

"We are calling on everyone to open their doors to visitors to the Capital of Culture, to put their room or apartment or part of their house on our website," said Vihmann.

"It does not make sense to build a [new] hotel only for a few events a year, but a homestay is an alternative where it is possible to stay," Loodmaa told AK.

As of January 8, six homestays were advertised on the website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.01

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

08.01

Karis to discuss military defense facilities with Latvia, Lithuania

08.01

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' ties for EDA Awards' 2023 best doc feature

08.01

Former Center MPs in no rush to join new parties

08.01

Central bank economist: Inflation in Estonia to continue to slow in 2024

08.01

Days of freezing temperatures may have harmed winter crops

08.01

Price of electricity to fall slightly on Tuesday

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

08.01

Watchdog: DSO does not have enough employees to stay on top of outages

08.01

Rene Toomse: Russians willing to take cruel risks in war

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

08.01

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

08.01

Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023 Updated

07.01

Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

06.01

Village store near Latvian border makes no profit but keeps people together

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: