Eighth sTARTup Day festival combines business and culture in Tartu

This Wednesday, January 24, sees the beginning of the eighth annual sTARTUp Day – the largest business festival in the Baltic countries. Almost 3,500 entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts expected to attend the three-day-long event, which takes place in Tartu during the opening week of the European Capital Culture Tartu 2024.

"I believe that the opportunity to organize the festival just before the opening celebrations of the Capital of Culture year gives this year's sTARTUp Day a special atmosphere. We will be able to introduce Tartu to our guests, both as an attractive business environment and a city with a vibrant cultural life," said chief organizer Mart Lättekivi.

This year's sTARTUp Day is being organized in co-operation with Tartu 2024. As a result, the first day's program includes a themed block inspired by the Capital of Culture's artistic concept "Arts of Survival."

The first day of the festival will also focus on deep tech and science-based innovations as well as the need to adapt to challenging economic circumstances.

Tõnu Esko, vice-chancellor for development at the University of Tartu, will talk about the role of the university in economic development, for instance, while Kelly Chen from the NATO Innovation Fund is set to discuss the importance of deep tech in meeting future challenges.

The day kicks off with a fireside chat with Estonian President Alar Karis.

On day two, the focus on stage shifts to marketing and branding, organizational culture and workplace happiness, as well as inspiring stories of personal and professional breakthroughs.

The festival's pitching stage will showcase the region's most promising start-ups while the demo area showcases over 60 innovative organizations. There are also a range of practical seminars on topics ranging from management to marketing throughout the event.

More information about this year's sTARTUp Day program is available here.

Last year, ERR News' Michael Cole wrote a feature article about his experience at sTARTUp Day, which can be read here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!