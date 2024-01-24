Free bus rides in Tartu on Friday as Capital of Culture year kicks off

This Friday, January 26, sees the opening ceremony of Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture. On the day of the opening, extra buses will be operating in the Tartu and all city buses will be free of charge.

Between 8 p.m. on Friday and 3 a.m. on Saturday, there will be one extra bus operating on the route between the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and Annelinn.

There will also be two extra buses on the route between the ERM and Lõunakeskus.

On both routes, buses will start from the ERM at 8 p.m. and continue at approximately 30-minute intervals thereafter until 3 a.m. All buses from the ERM will depart from the ERM's internal car park (in front of the A entrance).

In addition, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., the unique Tartu 2024 sticker bus, containing the largest sticker exhibition in Europe will be running on the route from the ERM to the city center (Kesklinn) in both directions. The sticker bus stops in the city center at the Raeplats stop.

Tartu 2024, European Capital of Culture is set to kick off by the banks of the Emajõgi River on January 26, with an opening ceremony entitled "All Becomes One!"

The ceremony, which features a host of top Estonian artists and performers, is followed by a parade to the Estonian National Museum (ERM), ,where an open-air rave will take place to mark the start of the city's cultural capital year.

"All Becomes One!" tells a story about the interrelationships between people, places, and eras and is set on and along the banks of, the Emajõgi River, which is a symbol of Tartu.

