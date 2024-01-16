Finnair starts ticket sales for Tartu – Helsinki flights

On Tuesday, January 16, Finnair Oyj started selling tickets for scheduled flights between Tartu and Helsinki. Flights are set to resume between Tartu and the Finnish capital March 31, 2024.

Starting on March 31, there will be 12 scheduled flights per week between Tartu and Helsinki. Flights from Tartu will depart at 6.00 a.m. and 3 p.m., while those from Helsinki leave at 1.50 p.m. and 11.55 p.m.

On December 23, 2023, the City of Tartu and Finnair Oyj signed a public service agreement according to which, Finnair will operate scheduled flights between the Tartu and Helsinki from March 31, 2024 until December 31, 2027.

For this, the City of Tartu will pay the airline a total of €3.2 million in compensation. On September 29, 2023, the City of Tartu launched a public tender for the operation of scheduled air services between Tartu and Helsinki. Finnair Oyj was the only bidder.

The detailed flight schedule can be viewed and tickets purchased on Finnair's website.

--

