Finnair likely to relaunch Tartu-Helsinki flights in March

It would be reasonable for Finnish airline Finnair to restart flights between Tartu and Helsinki at the end of march, city officials said, newspaper Postimees reported .

The company lodged the sole bid for Tartu's procurement which will see 12 flights a week take place. The agreement was supposed to start in January but has been delayed.

Tartu City Council secretary Juri Molder said after a meeting with the company last week that the start date will be pushed back by three months.

The airline said this will allow extra time for marketing which will help reduce the expectation of compensation.

Flight times and the summer schedule were also discussed.

Molder said the signing of the contract could take place at the end of the year. Ticket sales cannot begin until the contract is signed.

