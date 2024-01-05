New owner likely to turn Tartu's Draakon Hotel into apartment building

News
The Draakon Hotel in Tartu.
The Draakon Hotel in Tartu. Source: SCANPIX / TARTU POSTIMEES
News

OÜ Livida Grupp has bought the Draakon Hotel on Tartu's central Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats). The group plans to convert the property into apartments and commercial space, writes Tartu Postimees.

The Draakon Hotel and restaurant, which is directly opposite Tartu Town Hall, had been for sale for several years. While in the fall of 2019 the then-owner was asking €14 million for the space, by January 2022 the advertised price was below €7 million, writes Tartu Postimees.

Paul-Kristian Padrik, the new owner of the Draakon Hotel and Restaurant and a representative of Livida Grupp, preferred not to reveal the exact amount of the deal, though he did confirm that it was less than €5 million.

"We looked at a very valuable property that had been for sale in the city center for a long time, and by communicating with the previous owner, we found common ground in order to reach this deal," Padrik explained.

Riina Veiram, manager of OÜTony, one of the previous owners of the Draakon Hotel, also declined to comment on the details of the deal.

With its classicist and baroque style, the buildings of the Draakon Hotel are part of the 18th-century architectural complex of Tartu's Old Town.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:03

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party

10:58

Reform Party meets to discuss strategy for year ahead

10:19

New owner likely to turn Tartu's Draakon Hotel into apartment building

09:47

Estonian financial authority wants to make switching banks easier

09:40

Statistics: CPI up 4.3 percent in Estonia on year to December

09:23

Prime minister: No coalition shuffle in the works

09:09

Tartu bus service upgrade will include option to swipe bank card directly

09:03

Statistics: Industrial production down nearly 6 percent in November

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

08:23

Kaja Kallas on Ansip criticism: I hope I don't become that embittered

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

04.01

Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

04.01

Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

04.01

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

04.01

Tanel Kiik considering quitting Center Party to join SDE Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: