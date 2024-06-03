Gallery: Architecture museum opens 'Linnahall Forever' exhibition

This Saturday, the Museum of Estonian Architecture opened an optimistic exhibition about Tallinn's Linnahall.

Linnahall tends to create passion and leave no one feeling cold.

Designed by architects Raine Karp and Riina Altmäe, and co-operated by interior designers Ülo Sirp, Mariann Hakk, and chief engineer Ago-Allan Kuddu, the building was completed in 1980 for the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The symbolic meaning was aimed at building a connection between the city and the sea through the building, offering views of freedom from Linnahall's rooftop landscape.

The rich, architectural memory of Linnahall has constantly fought against the tiresome whirlwind of history. The building has been fought over for decades, yet no one force has prevailed. Despite this, Linnahall has inspired multiple architects, interior designers, urbanists, students, and others to create plans, visions, and gestures to revive this grand building. And with so many great ideas already conceived, Linnahall has the potential to stay forever.

The exhibition "Linnahall Forever" ("Igavene Linnahall") tells the hopeful story of one of Estonia's most important buildings.

The exhibition curators are Anna-Liiza Izbaš, Jarmo Kauge, and Grete Tiigiste. Graphic design is by Koit Randmäe and Brit Pavelson.

The exhibition is open until September 22.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Lotta Raidna

