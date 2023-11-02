Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

Tallinn's vision for the Linnahall area redevelopement.
Tallinn is planning to redevelop the seafront area around Linnahall and has not ruled out demolishing the structure if necessary.

On Thursday, the city government released its new vision for the region, with the aim of starting a discussion about its future. A detailed plan will be drawn up afterward.

The city wants to create a new public space, focusing on a renewed Linnahall, wiht a library, parks, water features, and fountains. This vision presents a "comprehensive human-centered design" for the area between Kalasadam and Vanasadam, which have both undergone renovation in recent years.

Linnahall will either be completely reconstructed or demolished. The plan is to make the building a concert hall and conference center, which had been discussed before the coronavirus pandemic.

The architectural goal is to connect the Old Town and the seafront "using new urban spaces, green areas, and public transportation," Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said in a statement.

"The coastline should be open to the city and actively engaging with it. In the future, one could walk uninterrupted on a promenade from Pirita to Paljassaare. Linnahall once served as a bridge to the sea; according to the new vision, it's not just one structure leading to the sea but opening the Old Town and city center to the sea as a whole through public spaces and street networks," he said.

Five central city streets would extend to the seaside, and in connecting the seaside with the Old Town, Mere puiestee would also undergo spatial reconfiguration.

The neighborhood will be integrated with the city-wide public transport network.

The vision is to be implemented in stages over approximately ten years which will cost €330 million.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

