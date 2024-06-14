'Linnahall Forever' exhibition curator: Linnahall is meant to stay

The decaying Tallinn Linnahall is a building that has stirred passion since it was built in 1980. The Estonian Museum of Architecture has put together am exhibition "Linnahall Forever" that tells the hopeful story of one of Estonia's most inspiring buildings.

Linnahall, created by Raine Karp and Riina Altmäe, was the first building to open the center of Tallinn to the sea. It's form and concept is unique in the the Baltic region.

Exhibition curator Grete Tiigiste said Linnahall is an important building in its shape and use of local materials, which highlights the local architectural tradition.

"The large-scale form – which has been much criticized on the one hand, but is very eye-catching and incredibly solid on the other – has attracted a lot of international attention. The fact that it affects so many is significant and something that we should preserve. The building is under heritage protection, so it is meant to be preserved," said Tiigiste.

The exhibition includes a wide range of materials that have so far been hidden from the public eye. It displays details of the initial drafts for tapestry and interior design as well as a sculpture design for the seaside are also on display.

"One of the sweetest is Raine Karp's initial sketch of Linnahall that is completely different in its nature and shape to the one that we have by the sea now.We also explore its surroundings and come up with reconstruction projects – the kind of fantasies we really wanted to get to," said the exhibition curator Anna-Liiza Izbaš.

The exhibition will remain open until mid-September on the third floor of the Rotermann Salt Storage.

