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Government establishes explosives factory spatial plan in Western Estonia

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Minister of Defense Martin Herem.
Minister of Defense Martin Herem. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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The government has approved a national designated spatial plan for a defense industry park in Piirsalu, Lääne-Nigula Municipality. The state will invest more than €6 million in developing the park's basic infrastructure.

An explosives plant operated by state-owned company Hexest Materials is planned for Piirsalu.

According to current plans, the explosives plant will begin production in 2028. The investment required to establish production is estimated at €150 million and the plant is expected to create approximately 75 jobs in Piirsalu.

"Establishing RDX explosives production in Estonia is strategically necessary. Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the need to expand Europe's defense industry production capacity has increased dramatically and NATO countries currently face a shortage of explosives production capacity. The plant to be built in Piirsalu will give Estonia an opportunity to help alleviate this shortage," Defense Minister Martin Herem said.

"The plant's impact will not be limited to national defense. New jobs and additional economic activity will also generate additional tax revenue for the region. At the same time, the state is investing more than €6 million in developing the park's basic infrastructure," he added.

The national designated spatial plan takes into account questions and proposals raised by local residents and other stakeholders, the Government Communication Office said. One of the key conditions for the development is compliance with environmental and safety requirements.

For example, to address concerns raised by local residents during public discussions, it has been decided that waste from explosives production will not be burned in the open air during normal operations, as is common practice in European countries. Instead, a specialized enclosed incinerator will be purchased.

The company operating in the area will also be required to continue monitoring the ecological condition of the Piirsalu River and to monitor water levels and quality in drinking water wells near the industrial park, in cooperation with the local community and Lääne-Nigula Municipality.

In addition to establishing the defense industry park, the Ministry of Defense and its agencies will support development in the Piirsalu area. Plans include supporting the construction of a pedestrian and bicycle path along the Risti–Kuijõe highway in Piirsalu village. The ministry is also prepared to support the establishment of a community resilience center and a public shelter in the village.

Piirsalu is the third area where a national designated spatial plan has been approved for the development of a defense industry park. Such plans have previously been approved for Ermistu in Pärnu County and Põhja-Kiviõli in Ida-Viru County. The planning process is also continuing for the Aidu area in Ida-Viru County.

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