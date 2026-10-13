Over 70 unexploded aerial bombs uncovered in Jõgeva nature reserve

Dozens of Soviet-era aerial bombs, many of them live, have been excavated and safely disposed of in Jõgeva County, Maaleht reported .

The safety work was planned and covered a known danger zone at a former Soviet military facility.

On the penultimate weekend of September, Rescue Board and Defense League bomb disposal teams removed dozens of explosives from the former Utsali training ground in Jõgeva County.

They recovered more than 70 items from the area over the three days, including explosive devices and their components.

Most of the finds were aerial bombs, including both training and live versions.

The site was selected because the Soviet Air Force had once used it extensively for bombing exercises. Bomb disposal specialists had previously been called to the area, so it was a known danger zone.

Over 30 bomb disposal specialists and assistant specialists, along with more than 50 members of the Estonian Defense League and other support personnel, took part in the search operation.

Hazardous items were transported to a demolition site.

Marti Mereäär, head of the Southern Estonia bomb disposal unit, noted that explosive devices can remain dangerous for many years, and under no circumstances should they be handled. Members of the public should call 112 in such cases.

This is even the case with items of war memorabilia in the home, if there is reason to fear they are explosives. "Calling out bomb disposal specialists is free of charge, and there is no penalty for reporting an artillery shell found at home," Mereäär added.

What should you do if you find suspected explosives?

Under no circumstances should you touch the object

Move to a safe distance immediately

After moving a safe distance away, call the emergency number 112 as soon as you can

Note the location of the found object

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