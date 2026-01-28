Estonia's first ever drone football match takes place at Tallinn school

The sport was invented in Korea nearly a decade ago, but the demonstration tournament held at the Mustamäe State High School in Tallinn was a first for Estonia — though it has a serious aspect as this academic year, the school started drone training with a defense application.

Thirty final-year students, half as many as interested, are taking part in the course as part of their mandatory national defense studies.

Part of the issue with the waiting list is a shortage of qualified instructors.

"There is definitely a waiting list. I've already been asked about next year as well — whether it's possible to sign up in advance. Unfortunately, we don't do advance registration — registration is based on speed. In the spring it opens, and it's first come, first served," said Marju Tannberg, the school's study coordinator.

The rules of drone football are simple. Each team has one attacking drone and four defending ones. Instead of goals, there are rings, which the attacking drone must pass through to score. If a device flies out of the caged enclosure which makes up the field of play, it is out for the rest of the game.

The drones themselves are brightly colored and illuminated.

"The most important thing is teamwork. You have to coordinate the work of five people — one attacks, four have to defend. You have to coordinate good defense so that the opponent's drone doesn't pass through your ring," said Carl Gustav Moritz, a student at the high school.

Drone training is mostly organized under the leadership of the volunteer Defense League and units involved in national defense education. Because of this, the young men hope that by obtaining a drone piloting license, they will be able to put their skills to use during compulsory military service. The younger ones simply hope their brains will develop.

"I'd like to become, for example, a drone pilot for the Defense Forces or maybe a drone pilot for a news organization," Carl Gustav added.

"It develops my brain so I can do all kinds of other things as well," said another student, Karl Kutti, who attends high school in Kuusalu and was also taking part in the tournament.

As for becoming an instructor: "The Aviation Academy certainly helps, the Defense League helps. Those who are enthusiasts and want to develop the field further end up becoming instructors themselves," said Ilmar Vessin, one of the drone course tutors.

The Defense League is also providing training via the Kuri kotkas ("Angry Eagle") initiative, in conjunction with HK Unicorn Squad, a nonprofit which aims to get more girls interested in the tech sector.

