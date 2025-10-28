X!

Dance music stars Swedish House Mafia announce 2026 Tallinn show

Swedish House Mafia.
Source: Press materials
Dance music megastars Swedish House Mafia are set to perform a live show at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on May 30 next year.

The Tallinn show will be Swedish House Mafia's only performance in the Baltics in 2026.

"We worked hard for a long time to make this happen, and we are delighted to say that the impossible has become possible – Swedish House Mafia have decided to come to Tallinn," said concert organizer Tanel Samm, CEO of Monster Music.

"Swedish House Mafia is a collective that we are used to seeing at the world's biggest dance music festivals like Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Ultra Miami. On May 30, for one night, Tallinn will become the dance music capital of the Baltics. This is an extraordinary opportunity for audiences across the Baltics to experience something that has never been seen here before," Samm added.

Swedish House Mafia consists of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello who began working together in 2007.

Their 2010 single "One (Your Name)" featuring Pharrell Williams brought them worldwide fame, and has been followed by other hits including "Save The World," "Greyhound," "Miami 2 Ibiza," and "Don't You Worry Child."

The band have headlined some of the world's biggest music festivals.

Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia announced a new stage of their career called "Phase 3.0," in which they are aiming to bring a whole new world of sound and visuals to the stage.

Tickets for the Tallinn concert will go on sale in early November.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

