Daniil Glinka rises 43 places in ATP rankings after Cassis performance

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka has risen to a career-high 304th ATP ranking off the back of a recent strong performance.

Glinka, 25, at the weekend reached the final of the Cassis Open, an ATP Challenger 75 tournament which took place near Marseille, France, losing in three sets to Briton Billy Harris.

This was the furthest Glinka had progressed at that level, and pushed him up 43 places in the ATP ranking.

Meanwhile Estonia's top player, Mark Lajal, fell nine places and is now ranked 156th. Kristjan Tamm, who dropped 32 places, is in position 965.

At the top of the table, Carlos Alcaraz has overtaken Jannik Sinner to the top spot after the former beat the latter convincingly at Sunday's U.S. Open final.

Estonia's top woman player, Elena Malõgina, rose seven places to 447th in the latest WTA rankings. The women's top three remains unchanged: Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), Iga Swiatek (Poland) and Coco Gauff (U.S.).

