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Mark Lajal fends off five break points to reach quarterfinals in China

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Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Beatriz Ruivo/FPT
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Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal is through to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Jiujiang, China, after beating Marat Sharipov (neutral flag) in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4.

Neither player managed to convert their break points in the first two games of Thursday's match. In the third game, Lajal, 22, ranked 164th in the world, 201 places above his opponent, finally succeeded in breaking Sharipov's serve, then in the eighth game did so once again.

The second set began in exactly the same fashion, with both players saving two break points in their opening service games, before Lajal made the decisive break in the ninth game.

Lajal served up five aces and saved five break points during the course of the match. He recorded 18 winners and 30 unforced errors, to his opponent's 19 and 32 respectively.

The Estonian will face local player Sun Fajing (ATP No. 213) in the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old has won two Challenger tournaments in his career, most recently just a fortnight ago.

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