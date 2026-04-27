EOK Assembly ousts president Kersti Kaljulaid in no-confidence vote

An extraordinary general assembly of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) on Monday supported a vote of no confidence in EOC president Kersti Kaljulaid.

The extraordinary general assembly of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) was attended by 114 of the EOK's 123 members. The only item on the agenda was the question of removing Kersti Kaljulaid from the post of EOC president, which required a majority vote of those present.

A total of 61 participants voted in favor of expressing no confidence in Kaljulaid, 50 voted against, and three ballots were declared invalid.

Kersti Kaljulaid had served as president of the EOK since October 11, 2024.

A general assembly is authorized to make decisions if at least 62 EOK members are in attendance.

Kaljulaid: we've done everything in good faith

"Today, different values prevail at the Estonian Olympic Committee than my own," Kaljulaid told journalists after the EOK general assembly. "I believe that the democracy I support makes its decisions, and those decisions are always the right ones."

According to Kaljulaid, the opponents' campaign did not influence her. "Outright lies can't really influence you," she said. "No one still touches a clean conscience. I came here with a very positive feeling, because I know I haven't done anything wrong. We've done everything with passion and in good faith. If that doesn't fit, then in a democratic organization it's normal that you move on."

The vote of no confidence was initiated by Heino Märks, who at the beginning of April submitted to the EOK the 13 signatures required to convene an extraordinary general assembly. Those who signed included Olympic champions Erki Nool and Erika Salumäe. Last week, Märks said on ETV that he expected about 70 votes in support of his initiative.

Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

A number of complaints were raised against Kaljulaid and the EOK board, including issues related to the allocation of funds, the coaching qualification system, and Kaljulaid's leadership style.

Former EOK President Urmas Sõõrumaa said in a March interview with ERR that the current leadership takes sides and fails to maintain sufficient neutrality. He specifically criticized the coaching qualification system. The discussion was prompted by the fact that Tõnis Sildaru — the father and coach of Henri Sildaru, who won a silver medal at the Winter Olympic Games — does not hold an official coaching qualification.

After the extraordinary general assembly, at which the incumbent president Kersti Kaljulaid was voted out, it also became clear that vice president Tiit Pekk will step down. As the assembly was unable to elect a new president, current vice president Gerd Kanter will serve as acting head of the Estonian Olympic Committee.

The EOK's next regular general assembly will take place on June 18, when elections for the new executive committee will be held.

Nool: Not a good day, but necessary

Last week, Erki Nool, a member of the Olympic Committee's executive board who had been on the opposing side of Kaljulaid, said on ERR broadcast that the Estonian Olympic Committee has never had such a poor reputation as it does now.

On Monday, Nool said that a new candidate with a serious vision must now be found.

"This is certainly not a good day for Estonian sport, but I believe it was a very necessary day," noted Nool, the Sydney Olympic gold medalist, after the vote of no confidence. "The mood among the various sports federations and sports supporters was very divided, and there was a lot of emotion. This is an expression of democracy — the sports community voted exactly the way it voted."

Some ideas and discussions have already taken place, Nool added. "I believe the new candidate must come forward with a very serious vision for how Estonian sport should move ahead."

Updated with Gerd Kanter taking over as acting head of the Estonian Olympic Committee. Quotes from Kersti Kaljulaid and Sydney Games gold medalist Erki Nool have also been added.

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