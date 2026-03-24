Decathlon legend pledges to sign no-confidence motion against Kersti Kaljulaid as EOK chief

Former decathlete Erki Nool has said he plans to sign a no-confidence motion against Kersti Kaljulaid as Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) president, Postimees Sport reported .

Nool, 55, who was crowned decathlon Olympic champion at the 2000 Games in Sydney, said the EOK's goal should be to unite and develop sport, and not divide it.

"I know that many votes are already secured while many people do not dare [to vote]," Nool said of the petition.

"I have not yet signed anywhere, but I definitely will, because I believe that at this moment we need to clearly discuss — around the table or in a large hall — what situation we are in and what has caused the dissatisfaction," Nool went on.

Heino Märks, a former Estonian Defense Forces head of physical education and sports, last week announced he is collecting signatures to remove Kaljulaid as EOK chair.

Kersti Kaljulaid Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The petition follows controversy over Tõnis Sildaru, the coach and father of Henry Sildaru, 19, who was Estonia's sole medal winner at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics last month, taking freestyle skiing silver. Sildaru senior stands accused of physical abuse and of embezzlement, charges made by his daughter Kelly Sildaru, also a freestyle ski star. The embezzlement accusation is the subject of an ongoing court case.

Tõnis Sildaru accused Kaljulaid of heading up a vendetta against him. He has returned a €35,000 stipend awarded following Henry's medal win.

A quorum of 10 percent (12 signatures) is required from the EOK for the meeting addressing the issue to go ahead.

Kaljulaid was elected EOK chief in October 2024. She was President of Estonia for one term, 2016–2021.

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