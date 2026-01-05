Estonian defender Michael Schjönning-Larsen makes Kilmarnock debut

Estonia men's national team full-back Michael Schjønning-Larsen made his debut appearance for Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, which he signed for in December.

Schjønning-Larsen, 24, started on the bench but got pitch time, though unfortunately the result was a 3-1 loss at home to Hibernian.

Hibs, fifth in the table ahead of the match, were 1:0 up at half time. Killie came back with a 57th minute goal from former Arsenal academy forward Tyreece John-Jules. A few minutes later, Schjønning-Larsen was substituted on to the pitch, playing a left-side wingback position in a five-man defensive line.

This was not enough to stave off two more goals from Hibs. A decade ago, veteran Estonian striker Henri Anier had played for the club briefly, on loan from Dundee United.

The hosts were also down to 10 men for the last few minutes, having suffered a sending-off.

The result was Kilmarnock's 12th defeat of the season. They are currently second to bottom in the league with 13 points, ahead only of Livingston. Table leaders are Hearts, where another Estonian connection can be drawn in Burkinabé striker Landry Kabore, who played for Narva Trans the season before last.

Schjönning-Larsen signed for Kilmarnock for an undisclosed sum in December. Prior to that he played for Levadia.

--

