X!

Injury casts doubt over ski jumper Artti Aigro's Winter Olympics status

News
Artti Aigro
Artti Aigro Source: SCANPIX / picture alliance / nordphoto GmbH
News

Estonia's top ski jumper Artti Aigro suffered an injury while competing. This has put a question mark on whether he will be able to appear at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy next month.

The sportsman suffered a fall during the Four Hills Tournament training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on the final day of 2025.

On the first training jump, the Estonian put in 125 meters. He went couple of meters further on his second, when he came to grief. An MRI examination revealed a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament of the left knee. A CT scan also showed a non-displaced fracture of the second metatarsal.

"I lost pressure under the ski at the end of the training jump and landed quickly, so the ski slipped slightly to the side, caught an edge and pulled me away from my body," Aigro recounted.

Recovery will take an estimated five to six weeks. This puts his participation in February's Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics at risk. "Unfortunately, the Olympics are under threat, but you have to stay positive, as fortunately the condition of the knee is good – the ACL and meniscus are intact," Aigro added.

Aigro had finished in 26th place at the Oberstdorf opening event. Another Estonian, Kaimar Vagul, is also competing in the ski jumping tour this year.

The men's normal hill competition at the Milan–Cortina Olympics is scheduled for February 9. Training will start earlier than that. The large hill competition is to take place on February 14.

Aigro, 26, has represented Estonia twice at the winter games in his career so far, in 2018 and 2022. He holds the domestic ski jump record (228 meters).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:04

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of Estonian ex-police chiefs

12:43

'Z' symbol graffiti sprayed on Defense League building on New Year's Eve

12:08

Grocery sales fall for 4th year in a row

12:01

Injury casts doubt over ski jumper Artti Aigro's Winter Olympics status

11:04

Lauri Hussar: Estonia is our beacon

10:12

Tallinn ski trails getting ready to open with arrival of proper winter

09:31

Nyxair jet forced to circle as Saaremaa hit by heavy snowfall

09:06

Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations Updated

08:53

Expert: No point expecting quick solutions to end the war in Ukraine

08:32

Estonia has no plans to follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland independence

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

01.01

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

01.01

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage Updated

31.12

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

31.12

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo