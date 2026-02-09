Estonia 15th in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics mixed biathlon

France took gold, ahead of hosts Italy.

The mixed relay was the opening event of the biathlon series at the Winter Games, and has been part of the Olympic program since the Sochi games in 2014, with France having won once and Norway twice.

Estonia came 14th in Sochi and 16th in Beijing in 2022, but missed out on competing in PyeongChang in 2018, as only one woman biathlete, Talihärm, qualified for the Olympics.

Mixed biathlon relay at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics (Susan Külm pictured). Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia

The Estonian team this time around was made up of two athletes from the women's biathlon team: Regina Ermits and Susan Külm, and two from the men's: Kristo Siimer and Rene Zahkna.

The Estonian team had finished in the top ten three times this season in the World Cup series, and Külm and Ermits had put in some excellent individual results.

On Sunday Estonians started from row five and wore bib number 15.

Zahkna had to take two spare rounds in the opening shooting stage, and although the standing shoot went flawlessly, Siimer hit the course almost a minute behind the then leader from Norway.

Mixed biathlon relay at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics (Regina Ermits pictured). Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia

Siimer, unlike Zahkna, shot 2+0, then Külm started in 15th place, 1:47 down on Norway. Külm missed once over the two shooting bouts, but her skiing time on Sunday was only the 17th fastest, and Ermits had to begin cutting down an almost three-minute deficit on the course. The latter competitor, who has been on strong form this season, shot cleanly in both the prone and standing stages, but the Estonians as a whole struggled heavily on the skis and ultimately had to settle for 15th place (+3:29.8).

France were the clear winners, while Italy, who took no fewer than six medals in the one day Sunday, took silver. Germany took bronze.

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics official site is here.

