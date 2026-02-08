Estonian honorary consul co-designs Brazilian team's Winter Olympic uniform

Estonia's honorary consul in Rio de Janeiro co-designed one of the most striking elements of the Brazilian Winter Olympic team uniform, which was seen by millions of people around the world at the opening ceremony on Friday.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the connection with the work of renowned designer Oskar Metsavaht, who has Estonian heritage and has been the honorary consul since 2008.

"We couldn't be more proud," the comment on social media website X said.

The Brazilian team's opening ceremony uniform was designed by Italian luxury fashion brand Moncler in collaboration with Metsavaht.

From Estonia to Brazil to Milano-Cortina.



Estonian-rooted Oskar Metsavaht, our honorary consul in Rio de Janeiro, is the co-designer of Team Brazil's official Olympic Opening Ceremony uniform.



We couldn't be more proud.



https://t.co/KjWPcUmEx2 — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) February 8, 2026

It includes an eye-catching long white padded jacket with bright green, yellow and blue Brazilian flag on the inside. The garment has generated a lot of interest and praise online after it was seen at Friday's ceremony.

Moncler said Metsavaht's "personal experience in winter sports fuses seamlessly with Brazil's creative spirit and Moncler's mountain DNA."

Forest guardian

Born in 1961, Metsavaht is the founder of the globally successful fashion brand OSKLEN and has been Estonia's honorary consul in Rio de Janeiro for almost two decades.

His family hails from the Rakvere area, and his grandfather left Estonia in the first half of the 20th century.

The designer is also a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainability and a supporter of the Amazon rainforest.

In an interview in 2024, Metsavaht spoke about his Estonian heritage and how it intertwines with his love for sustainability. He said his name translates as "forest guardian" and his Estonian grandfather taught him to respect nature.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!