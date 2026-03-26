Estonian first lady at Melania Trump-hosted White House event: AI must be used responsibly

Artificial intelligence (AI) must be guided wisely and responsibly, Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis said.

Karis made her remarks at a meeting of world leaders' spouses, hosted by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, the White House and the State Department.

"For this reason, high-quality education is extremely important for every society," Karis added.

Speaking about the increasing digitalization of education, Karis highlighted that Estonia's Tiger Leap initiative (Tiigrihüpe) had been a technological turning point in education, which now helps the country adapt to new developments. "This created a strong foundation for the next step — the leap into AI," Karis noted.

The international initiative "Fostering the Future Together," led by Trump, focuses on children's well-being and the role of technology in education. The summit in Washington brought together the spouses of the heads of state of 45 countries, and leading tech giants including OpenAI, Microsoft, xAI, Meta, Palantir Technologies, Adobe, Google, and Zoom Communications took part as well.

President Alar Karis had earlier said the use of AI in education is already a reality in Estonia, necessitating an intelligent and proactive response.

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