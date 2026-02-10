Watch: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko in Olympic action Tuesday live on ERR

Estonian figure skater Aleksandr Selevko is in action on Tuesday evening in the men's singles short program at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. Watch all the action live on ETV+ from 8.30 p.m. or via the links in this article.

The 24-year-old Estonian is participating in his second Winter Olympics, having finished 28th in the men's singles in Beijing last time out.

Selevko, who won silver at last year's European Championships and placed fifth at this year's European Championships, will be 19th out of 29 competitors to take to the ice on Tuesday – second in the penultimate group.

---

