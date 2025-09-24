X!

UK film festival hones in on Estonian short movies

"On Weary Wings Go By." Source: Movie still.
A film festival in Bristol, England starting Wednesday is showcasing a selection Estonian short films.

This year's Encounters Film Festival is focused on shorts and animations, and across three curated programs will offer a glimpse into the history and current creations made both by acclaimed filmmakers and young talent.

Three Estonian animation titles have also been included in the official competition at this year's Encounters. These include the eerie tale "The Little Other" by Andres Tenusaar, produced by Nukufilm,

A selection of Estonian shorts that have made waves and attracted the love of cinephiles from around the world is to screen as part of the Estonian Festival Darlings programme.

Additionally, "On Weary Wings Go By" by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg, produced by Fork Film and Moon Birds Studios (Estonia) and ART SHOT (Latvia) will also be shown, as will a retrospective called "Nature-believing Visionary: The Animator of the World's Soul" will celebrate the centennial of Heino Pars, one of the grandfathers of Estonian puppet-animation.

An ancient Chinese erotic story, The Dog, produced by Rebel Frame and told through the humorous lens of Kaspar Jancis will also have its UK premiere at the festival.

In addition, a Film School's Special of outstanding student works curated in collaboration with the Baltic Film, Media and Arts School (BFM) of Tallinn University and the animation department at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA).

This will be complemented by a panel talk on Friday, September 26, as part of the Encounters Industry Days, with a spotlight on the two Estonian film schools.

Encounters is a globally renowned short film festival which takes place each September at Bristol's harborside. The city in southwest England is also a UNESCO City of Film.

Encounters is a qualifying festival for BAFTA, BIFA, and the European Film Awards. The event runs from Wednesday, September 24 to Sunday, September 28.

The focus is being organized in collaboration with and with the support of the Estonian Film Institute (Eesti Filmi Instituut) and the Estonian Embassy in London.

The entire festival program is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

