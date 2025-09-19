Gallery: Estonian dog manor hosts screen test for new historical drama

A screen test was held at Paasiku Dogs' Manor for Katariina Aule's debut feature, "By the Grace of Dogs," a historical drama about two brothers and the dogs that changed them.

"By the Grace of Dogs" is a historical 19th century drama with Western elements, unflinching in its depiction of the period's hardships. The story is based on the early diaries of Juhan Kull, adapted in the 1970s by Olaf Rebane, with a screenplay by Urmas Lennuk.

Set on the lands of Õisu Manor in Viljandi County during the early 19th century, the film follows Juhan and his brother Jaak after their parents die.

By fate, the brothers are separated: Jaak stays with one of the families on the manor grounds, while Juhan falls under the care of the indifferent dog boy Hart. Hart expects the boy to die and relegates him to the kennels, but the dogs there take him in, sharing warmth and food, and developing a bond.

From there unfolds a historical drama full of tragic events and twists, exploring fate, time and the rediscovery of loved ones, guided by loyal dogs.

Director Katariina Aule said the story shows two worlds: manor life, with its comfort and abundance, and rural life, where Estonian serfs suffer endless famine. At its core, it's about children forced to grow up too fast, showing how adversity can bring out both the best and worst in people, and how love and support can come from unexpected places — like the dogs in this story.

She admitted the screen test was a crucial learning experience, but said the crew left the set in high spirits and confident that they could turn the story into a heartfelt film.

Aule said the recent process confirmed she was ready to take on the project. She expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, promising to bring a story to the screen that "would move anyone who watches."

"Animals and children are the biggest challenges in filmmaking, but thankfully I like both," she said.

Although the main character is a young child, the director emphasized it is not a kids' movie, given its depictions of violence and cruelty typical of the era.

From Boston to Estonia

Producer Veiko Esken called the project "a rare alignment of stars that gives birth to something unprecedented."

He also thanked Olaf Rebane's relative, Anne-Reet Ilves Annunziata, for bringing the story from Boston to Estonia and supporting its journey to the big screen.

"By the Grace of Dogs" is still in development. While private funding has been secured, Esken said the team will apply for an Estonian Film Institute (EFI) production grant later this year, noting that projects involving children and animals typically double shooting days and demand extra patience from the crew.

The screen test was conducted at Paasiku Dogs' Manor last week by Aule, cinematographer Martin Venela, art director Eliisabet Merete Leppoja, costume designer Anu Lensment and makeup artist Gristina Pahmann, with Leonhard Kõuhkna, 8, as Juhan, Silver Kaljula as Hart and Hendrik Toompere Jr. appearing as the groom.

Executive producer is Aili Maarja, with Tiina Lokk consulting, screenplay by Urmas Lennuk, Fred Puss serving as historical consultant and dog handling by Paasiku Dogs' Manor trainers Viljar and Renata Krohv.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!