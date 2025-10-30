E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu

An e-scooter rider died after a road traffic accident in Tartu early on Thursday.

First responders were notified shortly after 6.30 a.m. of a collision between a van and an e-scooter at the intersection of Kastani and Tamme streets.

The e-scooter rider could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene.

Police and Border Guard Board officers are working on site while the exact circumstances of the accident are being clarified.

--

