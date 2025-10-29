X!

Tartu City Museum marks 70th anniversary with new Emajõgi River exhibition

Tartu City Museum.
Tartu City Museum. Source: Press materials
This week, Tartu City Museum celebrates its 70th anniversary. The occasion will be marked with the opening of a new exhibition about the history of the Emäjogi River and Tartu City History Day.

From Thursday, October 30, visitors to the Tartu City Museum will be able to see the new exhibition "Tartu: River-Faced."

The exhibition focuses on the Emajõgi River and its role in the history of Tartu.

"As an important symbol of the city, the Emajõgi River has played a very significant role in the birth and development of Tartu. It was the river that first brought people here. The river has shaped the city," explained Kristi Musteikis, the exhibition's curator.

"It connects the banks, enables the movement of goods and people, but above all, the river is beautiful. It reflects the sky and invites you to walk and contemplate. The river is also a test for the city. The city has had to cooperate with it – to protect itself from flooding and find ways for nature and the city to coexist."

The new exhibition at Tartu City Museum. Source: Tartu City Museum

On Thursday, October 30 at 5 p.m., there will be a curator's tour of the new exhibition (in Estonian) with Musteikis. The tour will answer questions including "How far did the Tartu barge model sail back?" and "Why is there a Ford Sierra that was fished out of the Emajõgi River in the middle of the hall?"

On Friday. October 31 at 10 a.m., the 43rd City History Day will take place at the museum.

The event will feature presentations from numerous experts in their field, with speakers from both Estonia and abroad. Participation in Tartu City History Day is free of charge.

More information can be found here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

