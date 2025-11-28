X!

Two Estonian museums shortlisted for prestigious European award

Tartu City Museum.
Tartu City Museum. Source: Maria Kiik
Tartu City Museum, with its exhibition "Our Tartu," and the newly renovated Children's Museum Miiamilla in Tallinn have been nominated for the prestigious 2026 European Museum of the Year Awards (EMYA2026).

The exhibition "Meie Tartu" ("Our Tartu"), which opened at Tartu City Museum in 2024, is all about the people and districts of the city. Through 17 distinct chapters, it introduces visitors to the essence of Estonia's "City of Good Thoughts."

The idea for the exhibition came from Risto Lehiste, director of the Tartu City Museum. "Our Tartu" was completed as a collaboration between the Tartu City Museum and the people of the city. The exhibitions curators are Maria Usk and Robert Varik.

"Such recognition among European museums is a great honor, especially for Tartu and the people of our city," said Risto Lehiste.

"However, I consider it more important than the nomination that we, together with 34 other European museums, have the opportunity to talk about our activities in Bilbao. We will go and introduce 'Our Tartu' to Europe. We will send the thoughts, messages, and dreams that people contributed to the exhibition to fly across Europe."

The new permanent exhibition at the Children's Museum Miiamilla in Tallinn includes over 100 toys and museum pieces from cultural history collections. Among them are  rocking horses and plenty of other items that play an important role in the lives of modern-day children, as well as original items designed in collaboration with children.

"The Children's Museum listens to children. It is a world where children guide the journey of adults," said Jane Meresmaa-Roos, director of the museum and creator of the new exhibition.

"The task of a parent is to slow down to the rhythm of their child and be truly present. This can be difficult at first, but in the long run, it has positive results for growing up as a person."

The European Museum Awards have been held since 1977 and are the most prestigious international competition for the continent's museums.

The winners will be announced in June 2026.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Villup

