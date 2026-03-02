X!

Irish comedian Dylan Moran to perform in Tallinn this October

News
Dylan Moran.
Dylan Moran. Source: Scanpix/Postimees/Laura Oks
News

Irish comedian and star of TV show "Black Books" Dylan Moran is set to perform in Tallinn this October as part of his "Looking for Trouble" European tour.

Moran's Tallinn show takes place on October 17 at the Alexela Concert Hall, with tickets due to go on sale soon.

"The economy will do fine without you – but how long will you survive without the usual giant horn of frozen caramel latte and the 5,000 other pieces of bullsh*t you have smushed together so you can point at it and croak 'That's my ..life?' Now, now, all this drama and we're not even out the door yet. Find out how it could all have been different," reads the introduction to Moran's "Looking for Trouble" tour.

Dylan Moran has performed in Estonia on five previous occasions.

Before his 2019 performances in Tallinn and Tartu, Moran told ERR that he always tries to adapt his performances to the destination.

"When I'm in Estonia, I want to talk about Estonia, so I interact a lot with the locals while I'm there, and I also watch Estonian news. I don't go anywhere and pretend that I'm still in America, Australia, or England. I am where I am," he said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Narva to commemorate anniversary of 1944 Old Town bombings on Friday

18:45

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

18:35

Irish comedian Dylan Moran to perform in Tallinn this October

17:52

Estonia defeated at home by Sweden in basketball World Cup qualifiers

17:09

Travel agents say Iran war has not brought a wave of cancellations

16:40

Doctors: Vaping results in new and severe pulmonary diseases

16:03

Slim bodies of Estonian youths hid high blood sugar levels around re-independence

15:25

President, foreign minister not planning to meet in near future

14:49

Siim Kallas: On the way back to a new Iran?

14:07

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

01.03

Professor: Baltic Sea ice cover has begun to decline rapidly

28.02

Estonia's Prangli island cut off from the mainland no more

07:48

FM: No signs of Middle East airspace opening any time soon

14:06

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai Updated

28.02

Estonia rallies to beat Sweden on the road in basketball World Cup qualifier

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

01.03

MFA: Almost 3,000 Estonian citizens are currently in the Middle East

08:24

Estonia's GDP grew by 0.6% in 2025

27.02

Tallinn to abolish Lubja tram stop when route restoration work finishes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo