Irish comedian Dylan Moran to perform in Tallinn this October

Irish comedian and star of TV show "Black Books" Dylan Moran is set to perform in Tallinn this October as part of his "Looking for Trouble" European tour.

Moran's Tallinn show takes place on October 17 at the Alexela Concert Hall, with tickets due to go on sale soon.

"The economy will do fine without you – but how long will you survive without the usual giant horn of frozen caramel latte and the 5,000 other pieces of bullsh*t you have smushed together so you can point at it and croak 'That's my ..life?' Now, now, all this drama and we're not even out the door yet. Find out how it could all have been different," reads the introduction to Moran's "Looking for Trouble" tour.

Dylan Moran has performed in Estonia on five previous occasions.

Before his 2019 performances in Tallinn and Tartu, Moran told ERR that he always tries to adapt his performances to the destination.

"When I'm in Estonia, I want to talk about Estonia, so I interact a lot with the locals while I'm there, and I also watch Estonian news. I don't go anywhere and pretend that I'm still in America, Australia, or England. I am where I am," he said.

