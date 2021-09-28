Andrus Veerpalu's ski coaching ban expires

Sports
Andrus Veerpalu.
Andrus Veerpalu. Source: Andres Putting/Delfi
Sports

Former ski star Andrus Veerpalu's competitive ban has expired, meaning the two-time olympic gold medalist is free to coach or compete again. Veerpalu's two-year ban followed a doping scandal which he was allegedly involved in.

While a hearing on the matter was held last month in Innsbruck, Austria, neither Veerpalu nor co-defendant Alexei Poltoranin, who Veerpalu coaches, appeared in court, though lawyers representing the pair were present.

Veerpalu's ban commenced on September 28 2019 and ended Monday, September 27 2021.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) imposed the ban after Veerpalu was found guilty of violating anti-doping rules by helping to mediate in the use of prohibited substances and practices, and attempting to conceal their use.

The scandal broke at the World Championships in Seefeld, Austria in February 2019 and involved several Estonian skiers, former national coach Mati Alaver and so-called "doping doctor" Mark Schmidt, a German national who was imprisoned for five years early on in 2021 after being found guilty on multiple counts of sports doping.

Alaver was stripped of his state honors shortly after the scandal came to light and was later given a suspended prison sentence.

Veerpalu was stripped of his state decorations in April this year.

Veerpalu appealed the decision at the International Sports Arbitration (CAS), but his appeal was overruled.

The illicit practices Alaver was charged with being involved in included blood doping – removing a quantity of blood from an athlete and keeping it refrigerated, only to reintroduce it shortly before a competition, in order to gain an advantage. The practice is banned.

Veerpalu won olympic gold in the 15km men's classic in Salt Lake City in 2002 and in Turin in 2006, and also won world championship gold twice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:36

Supreme Court: Same-sex partner residency permit legal bar unconstitutional

12:05

Survey: Coronavirus rate similar to February, half as many patients

11:36

Radio Sweden releases new Estonia ferry wreck video

10:58

Health Board: 200 covid patients, 796 new cases, five deaths

10:22

Economic growth means EU refinancing may fall short of one billion euros

10:15

Opposition calls for prime minister to dismiss health minister Updated

09:54

UK Daily: Tax authority fines Wise co-founder nearly €430,000

09:21

Andrus Veerpalu's ski coaching ban expires

08:54

Restaurant owners blame 'low turnover' on vaccination certificates

08:24

EKRE lacking election candidates in Ida-Viru County

27.09

Estonian Navy officer commands 16-strong unit during NATO exercises

27.09

President in Sweden in final foreign visit as head of state

27.09

Indrek Kiisler: EU green turn will never be realized in proposed form

27.09

NATO jets scrambled seven times due to Russian flights last week

27.09

Tallinn Hospital gets Brussels go-ahead, mayor says state must contribute

27.09

Poor conditions cut MS Estonia official investigation rival dive short

27.09

Tõnis Saarts: Elections without the 'Russian card'?

27.09

80 percent of adults in Saku municipality vaccinated

27.09

Infection numbers growing in Harju County, hospital network is worried

27.09

Health Board: 195 covid patients, 390 new cases, two deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.09

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

25.09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

09:54

UK Daily: Tax authority fines Wise co-founder nearly €430,000

27.09

European Commission green-lights Estonia's billion-euro recovery plan

27.09

Health Board: 195 covid patients, 390 new cases, two deaths

27.09

President in Sweden in final foreign visit as head of state

27.09

NATO jets scrambled seven times due to Russian flights last week

27.09

Central bank: Mortgage interest rates in Estonia at all-time low in August

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: