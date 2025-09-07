X!

Young Estonian judokas take two medals at European champs

News
Jakob Vares and Emma-melis Aktas.
Jakob Vares and Emma-melis Aktas. Source: Private collection
News

At the European Judo Championships in Slovakia, Estonia's Jakob Vares and Emma-melis Aktas athletes won two medals.

A month ago in Skopje, Jakob Vares (-100 kg), who won gold at the European Junior Judo Cup, kept up his strong form in Slovakia, taking home a silver medal. Emma-Melis Aktas secured bronze after winning her medal match.

"We are extremely proud of our athletes," said junior national team head coach Egert Ehari. "The medals won by Jakob and Emma-Melis are proof of their years of hard work and dedication. It is a major recognition not only for the athletes themselves but also for their families and supporters."

The next big challenge for Estonia's judokas comes in October, when the Junior World Championships will be held in Lima, Peru.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski

