Estonian government holding up Regula's return to ease summer ferry traffic

Saaremaa Municipal Mayor Mikk Tuisk has sent Minister of Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE) a letter expressing concern that it still remains unclear whether the ferry MS Regula will be operating the popular Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting Saaremaa to the Estonian mainland this summer. Answers are expected within a couple of weeks.

Built in 1971, the MS Regula is more than half a century old already, but oh, how happy passengers have continued to be to make it on board as they wait in long ferry lines each summer.

For years, the vessel has served as a third vessel on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route – connecting the Estonian mainland with Saaremaa via the island of Muhu – during peak travel times and weekends each summer, helping to relieve long lines at each end.

According to Saaremaa's municipal mayor, as far as he knows, no decision has been made yet regarding the Regula's return to the route, and this is in a situation where passenger numbers have remained on the rise in recent years. Last year, the Regula carried more than 14,000 vehicles across the Suur Strait.

"This year's numbers are already indicating that we're already seeing growth," Tuisk said. "Last year proved that the route needs the Regula, and this year will be no different because those numbers are growing. Otherwise, we're going to start seeing very, very long lines, and that's actually bad news for everyone, especially for Saaremaa's economy and our people. It won't just be those cars that will go unferried; a lot of cars just won't come, and people will make other choices."

If lines start to form and people have to wait for a few hours, people just won't come at all, he warned, "And none of us want that."

Waits of up to 5-6 hours

TS Laevad CEO Indrek Randveer confirmed that as of mid-May, they really do not have clarity yet regarding what will become of the Regula, as no contract has yet been signed with the state for the return of the third ferry to the route.

"We've seen it in previous years – that without an additional ferry on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route during the summer, these lines would be extremely long," Randveer pointed out. "We estimate even 5-6 hours long. The facts are that last year, the Regula carried more than 31,200 passengers and 14,200 cars during the summer season."

The minister of regional affairs confirmed that she understands the islanders' concerns, but pointed out that the state is short on money in the transport sector, and that bringing the MS Regula back to the Virtsu-Kuivastu route for the summer could run in the order of €1 million. Either way, things should be more clear within the next couple of weeks.

"I actually totally understand the islanders' concern, but of course, everything right now is still up in the air," Hartman said. "At the moment, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture does not have the resources to make this decision."

The minister noted that adding an additional route would run them €1 million. "And since we currently already lack the capacity to cover existing commitments, or the budget to do so, we cannot take on additional commitments without also reaching an agreement on the matter within the government," she continued, adding that this means having to apply for these resources from the government.

"And of course, as the public is already aware, the budget situation is very, very critical," Hartman acknowledged. "Although I completely understand, and this letter sent to us by the Saaremaa islanders is entirely justified."

There really hasn't been much talk or criticism of ferry traffic in Western Estonia in recent years – as there has been no reason for it; ferry traffic has been running smoothly. But Saaremaa islanders and visitors alike very much remember when time and again, six-hour- and four-kilometer-long ferry lines at Virtsu or Kuivastu would make the news.

