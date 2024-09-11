Ossinovski to appoint Lasnamäe district elder next week

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) is planning to appoint Julianna Jurtšenko as the district elder of the Lasnamäe at the city council meeting on September 17.

"We plan for next week's regular session, when the opinion of the district council has been officially received," Ossinovski told ERR.

The meeting of the opposition-dominated Lasnamäe district assembly held on Tuesday did not support Jurtšenko's candidacy. However, the assembly's opinion is advisory and non-binding.

Last week, Ossinovski said a person directly subordinate to the mayor – such as a district elder – is appointed by the city government based on the mayor's proposal, after hearing the opinion of the district council.

Reform, Eesti 200 and Isamaa factions have considered it necessary to form a common position before Jurtšenko's appointment.

Jurtšenko's candidacy is opposed by some members of the council due to her previous negative comments about the transition to Estonian language education reform which started on September 1.

Jurtšenko said her opinion had changed since she made the comments earlier this summer.



