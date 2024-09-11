Survey: SDE's support falls

News
Julianna Jurtšenko at the SDE meeting on August 29, 2024.
Julianna Jurtšenko at the SDE meeting on August 29, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw an unexpected dip in support this week, a new poll from MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and Norstat Eesti AS show.

The most popular party was Isamaa (28.1 percent), with Reform (19.4 percent) in second place and SDE (15.4 percent) in third.

The top three are followed by the EKRE (13.2 percent) and Center (11.9 percent).

Eesti 200 is below the 5 percent Riigikogu threshold with 3.5 percent.

The results show that Isamaa's decline has stopped, Reform's support is the same as the week before, while SDE saw a 1.8 percent drop. Over the past two weeks, SDE's rating has fallen by 2.3 percent, Norstat said in a press release.

Looking at the non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed is supported by 4.2 percent of respondents, Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives are on 2 percent, the Estonian Greens and Koos are both on 1 percent.

Political scientist Martin Mölder told the newspaper Postimees that there is no good explanation for such a decline, but one element could be SDE's backing of Julianna Jurtšenko, the elder candidate for Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. He said the drop was more noticeable among Estonian-speaking voters.

A total of 38.3 percent of respondents support the coalition parties – Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 – and 53.2 percent support the opposition parties – Isamaa, EKRE and Center. 

Four weekly polls are studied for each survey. This time 4,000 voting-age citizens took part between August 12 and September 8 by phone or online.

The margin of error fluctuates from +/-1.71 percent for Isamaa (the largest) to +/-0.7 percent for Eesti 200 (the smallest).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:00

MP: SDE and Isamaa will become the main parties in Estonian politics

13:55

Estonia's position on EU joint loan unclear

13:48

Minister: Balance needed between financial security and national defense

13:25

Gallery: Estonian amateur gardener grows giant 61kg watermelon

12:57

Swedish appeals court convicts Swedbank ex-CEO over Estonian money laundering

12:55

Estonian government bonds four times oversubscribed Updated

12:31

Government still seeking buyer for struggling Estonian flag carrier Nordica

12:04

Statistics: Estonia attracted 13 percent more foreign tourists this July

11:26

Estonia's U-21 football team lose 10:1 at home versus Germany

10:11

Estonian air force: Russian drone crash in Latvia no cause for NATO jets response

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Tallinn to invest €100 million in public transport

10.09

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

09.09

Northern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.09

Gravestones stolen from Tallinn's cemeteries

10.09

Estonia's Foreign Ministry distances itself from MPs' China visit

10.09

Tallinn's annual Days of National Cultures kick off this Saturday

10.09

Extension planned for hotel at Tallinn train station

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo