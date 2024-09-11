Survey: SDE's support falls

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw an unexpected dip in support this week, a new poll from MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and Norstat Eesti AS show.

The most popular party was Isamaa (28.1 percent), with Reform (19.4 percent) in second place and SDE (15.4 percent) in third.

The top three are followed by the EKRE (13.2 percent) and Center (11.9 percent).

Eesti 200 is below the 5 percent Riigikogu threshold with 3.5 percent.

The results show that Isamaa's decline has stopped, Reform's support is the same as the week before, while SDE saw a 1.8 percent drop. Over the past two weeks, SDE's rating has fallen by 2.3 percent, Norstat said in a press release.

Looking at the non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed is supported by 4.2 percent of respondents, Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives are on 2 percent, the Estonian Greens and Koos are both on 1 percent.

Political scientist Martin Mölder told the newspaper Postimees that there is no good explanation for such a decline, but one element could be SDE's backing of Julianna Jurtšenko, the elder candidate for Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. He said the drop was more noticeable among Estonian-speaking voters.

A total of 38.3 percent of respondents support the coalition parties – Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 – and 53.2 percent support the opposition parties – Isamaa, EKRE and Center.

Four weekly polls are studied for each survey. This time 4,000 voting-age citizens took part between August 12 and September 8 by phone or online.

The margin of error fluctuates from +/-1.71 percent for Isamaa (the largest) to +/-0.7 percent for Eesti 200 (the smallest).

