Reform MP: No horse-trading going on over gambling tax

The leaders of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 confirmed that the governing coalition is in good health and there are no major disputes. At the same time, several Reform members admit the reduction in gambling tax was necessary to hold the coalition together and get the budget passed.

On Thursday, Reform MP Mart Võrklaev told ERR that Tanel Tein (Eesti 200) had threatened to bring down the coalition government if the reduction in gambling tax was not passed by the Riigikogu. According to Toomas Uibo, leader of Eesti 200's Riigikogu group, there is no dispute between the coalition partners, though there are disagreements among individual members.

"Of course, there are always tensions. They have to be managed and defused whenever possible. This is normal in politics, so I don't see it as a big problem now. The coalition is in very good health, and these isolated tensions will definitely be resolved," said Uibo.

According to Reform's Riigikogu group leader Õnne Pillak, differences of opinion within the party do not mean an internal opposition is forming.

"If anyone knows of one, please let me know. I just came from a board meeting this morning, where we unanimously discussed the next steps. The next steps both within the party and in terms of how we move forward in Estonia. The work is going well and we are working hard, so I can't say that there is any conflict anywhere," Pillak said.

Mart Võrklaev did not wish to provide comment on the issue to ERR show Aktuaalne Kaamera, but said in a telephone conversation that he stands by his opinion. According to Pillak, there is no need to fear disagreements within the coalition, and she would not describe the disputes as constituting undue pressing.

At the same time, Kristina Kallas, leader of Eesti 200, said on Thursday on ERR show "Esimene stuudio" that every week in coalitions there are situations where someone presses others because they have a different opinion.

"Everyone is free to use the words they want, according to how they feel. I don't feel that one or the other is being pressed. We have agreements that we fulfill," Pillak said.

Aivar Sõerd (Reform), who did not vote on the draft bill to lower gambling taxes, said that although his party recommended voting in favor, he could not do so because he considered the risks too great.

"I have to admit that not voting was a conscious choice. I can't say anything else because I was in the chamber during the vote. But the law has been passed, the debates have been held," said Sõerd.

Sõerd was unable to comment on whether the failure of the bill could have jeopardized Eesti 200's 200 votes for the state budget, as his party colleague Maria Jufereva-Skuratovksi suggested in business paper Äripäev. Pillak rejected that claim.

"There has been no such horse-trading. Rather, once we agree within a team on what we are going to do together, we have to keep our word, and we are people of our word," Pillak said.

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne Kaamera"

