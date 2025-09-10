X!

Riigikogu rejects no confidence motion against social affairs minister

Karmen Joller at the Riigikogu.
Karmen Joller at the Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
On Wednesday, the Riigikogu rejected a motion of no confidence against Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform).

Of the 87 Riigikogu MPs present for the no-confidence vote against Joller, 25 voted in favor and 62 abstained. At least 51 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

Representing the group of MPs who initiated the no-confidence motion, Martin Helme (EKRE), first highlighted the Health Insurance Fund's luxurious summer party, the organization of which, in his words, no one has yet taken political responsibility for.

"Yes, the head of the Health Insurance Fund resigned, but the minister distanced herself from the whole issue and believed that if her subordinate had already been dismissed, that was enough. In fact, it is not enough," Helme said.

Helme also said it was irresponsible of the minister to turn her back on the social sphere and pointed to the healthcare system's constant shortage of funds, meaning it is operating on reserves that are now running out.

"Unfortunately, Minister Joller has done nothing to solve the problem. The budget deficit is only getting worse. The minister's passivity only serves the interests of private medicine, which is enriching itself by grabbing taxpayers' money," he said.

Joller told the Riigikogu she does not consider herself able to "turn around" the entire Health Insurance Fund's budget in just a few months. "I became minister precisely because of these problems, and I plan to move forward and solve them," Joller said.

"However, I can say that the Health Insurance Fund's luxurious summer retreat is only one symptom that characterizes spending in the entire sector," the minister pointed out, adding that the organization has received around €1 billion over the past five years, though it remains unclear where exactly that money has gone. "But I have already started to make these changes."

Joller noted that although as a minister she has to focus on health issues, social and population policy is no less important.

She also emphasized that changes will not happen overnight. "Whatever we start today cannot be completed quickly, because the medical system is large. For me, it is important that funding is transparent and that Estonian people receive help at the right time, with the right quality, and in the right place," Joller said, adding that every euro the Estonian tax payers pay should be used for the benefit of the people.

The social affairs minister also rejected Helme's claim that she had made a remark considered insulting to her U.S. counterpart.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

