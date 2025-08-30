X!

Eesti 200 names Kristina Kallas Tartu mayoral candidate

News
Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas.
Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti 200's Tartu chapter on Saturday confirmed Minister of Education and Research and party chair Kristina Kallas as its candidate for mayor in this fall's local elections.

In a speech to party members, Kallas said Tartu must decide how to put the city back on a path to growth. "While Tallinn and Pärnu are moving forward, here in Tartu we're arguing over how tall the grass should be," she said.

Kallas called for swift decisions to boost economic growth and create jobs, including establishing clear industrial zones and building a venue for international events.

"If we want Tartu to be a true engine of Southeastern Estonia's economy and culture, we need a place for year-round world-class concerts, conferences and sports competitions," she said, adding that the city must appeal to both major investors and young folks.

The party chair also pledged increased high school enrollment capacity next year, and emphasized developing a safe, human-centered urban environment.

Kallas confirmed that, if elected, she is prepared to resign her ministerial post to serve as mayor of Tartu.

Among those joining Kallas on Eesti 200's lineup for Tartu in this fall's local elections are MP and former athlete Tanel Tein, party executive director and former Estonian Nurses' Union (EÕL) director Anneli Kannus, University of Taru intellectual history professor Pärtel Piirimäe, women's rights advocate Pille Tsopp-Pagan, University of Tartu Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies director Kristiina Tõnnisson, technology leader Hannes Klaas, molecular biologist Ilona Faustova and businessman Jaak Laineste.

More than 40 candidates are running for election in Tartu under the Eesi 200 banner.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

17:43

Broken branch from one of Estonia's ancient oaks made into bench

17:01

Eesti 200 names Kristina Kallas Tartu mayoral candidate

16:05

Estonia appoints next representative to NATO Stratcom Center in Riga

14:59

Controversial health event cleared to be held at Estonian parliament building

13:53

Former NGO Slava Ukraini members split on pursuing damages from founder

12:39

No relief for Annelinn parking headaches as Tartu cuts expansion plans

11:27

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

10:14

Estonian animated short 'Yummy' to make TV premiere on Europe's Arte

09:01

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

28.08

Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine

09:01

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

29.08

Estonia eyes burial or export of slaughtered pigs to Latvia as ASF spreads

29.08

Estonia face Latvia in EuroBasket group stage on Friday

11:27

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

28.08

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

28.08

Estonia's MM Grupp petitions ministry over Lithuania competition watchdog 'harassment'

28.08

Trains between Tallinn and Tartu continue at slower speed for 3 more weeks

28.08

Estonia to buy up to five regional trains for Rail Baltica

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo