Eesti 200 names Kristina Kallas Tartu mayoral candidate

Eesti 200's Tartu chapter on Saturday confirmed Minister of Education and Research and party chair Kristina Kallas as its candidate for mayor in this fall's local elections.

In a speech to party members, Kallas said Tartu must decide how to put the city back on a path to growth. "While Tallinn and Pärnu are moving forward, here in Tartu we're arguing over how tall the grass should be," she said.

Kallas called for swift decisions to boost economic growth and create jobs, including establishing clear industrial zones and building a venue for international events.

"If we want Tartu to be a true engine of Southeastern Estonia's economy and culture, we need a place for year-round world-class concerts, conferences and sports competitions," she said, adding that the city must appeal to both major investors and young folks.

The party chair also pledged increased high school enrollment capacity next year, and emphasized developing a safe, human-centered urban environment.

Kallas confirmed that, if elected, she is prepared to resign her ministerial post to serve as mayor of Tartu.

Among those joining Kallas on Eesti 200's lineup for Tartu in this fall's local elections are MP and former athlete Tanel Tein, party executive director and former Estonian Nurses' Union (EÕL) director Anneli Kannus, University of Taru intellectual history professor Pärtel Piirimäe, women's rights advocate Pille Tsopp-Pagan, University of Tartu Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies director Kristiina Tõnnisson, technology leader Hannes Klaas, molecular biologist Ilona Faustova and businessman Jaak Laineste.

More than 40 candidates are running for election in Tartu under the Eesi 200 banner.

