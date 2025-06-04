Transport and civil defense top Tartu's local elections agenda

Parties are preparing for the upcoming local elections this fall. In Tartu, transport, urban space, and civil protection dominate politicians' agendas.

Looking at the polling, it can be assumed that the biggest battle in Estonia's second-largest city will be between Reform and Isamaa, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) highlighted international connections, crisis preparedness, and the development of urban space as the key points for the local elections. Klaas has led the city council since 2014.

"No other candidates have emerged within Reform, so if my party colleagues continue to trust me, then I will likely be our mayoral candidate," he said.

One possible mayoral candidate for Isamaa is former Minister of Education Tõnis Lukas, who is a member of the City Council. Isamaa will launch its campaign plan next week.

Urmas Klaas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We will release our list, our lead candidate and others, next week. This time we are the party that could replace Reform, because that is currently what voters want," said Lukas.

The Social Democrats' (SDE) mayoral candidate is current council member Elo Kiivet. Their top themes of the party's campaign are home and urban space.

"One of our main focuses is home [and] housing policy. How people can find affordable housing here, so they actually have a choice, so they have a place to go, a place to live, so that the elderly have access to care homes," Kiivet said.

Other parties have yet to name their lead candidates. Eesti 200, currently in opposition in Tartu, considers its position in the university city to be relatively strong.

"We've always said that Tartu needs a bit more ambition. With Rail Baltic being diverted to Pärnu, this is a major question for Tartu: how will it continue to develop as an internationally growing city?" said Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas.

Kristina Kallas Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

For the Center Party, the main issue in Tartu is civil protection, much like the Reform, but also subsistence.

"Social policy has always been number one for us, and it will definitely be our main theme. But in this election, topics like civil defense and safety will definitely be added," said Artjom Suvorov, head of Center's Tartu faction.

EKRE, whose faction collapsed last summer following the departure of several members, is entering the election with a new list of candidates.

"The most important thing is the family. Young families. And that there is a next generation. No country is sustainable without one. What are we even building or doing if not for the generations to come?" said Merike Lumi, head of EKRE's Tartu district.

The local elections will take place in October.

