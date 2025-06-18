Ratings: EKRE moves up to second place in support

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has surpassed that of the Reform Party, according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of the Institute for Societal Studies, finds opposition party Isamaa remains the most supported party, and has also arrested a decline in support seen in recent weeks.

While a week ago Isamaa's support was 26.1 percent according to Norstat, this week it is 26.7 percent.

EKRE's rating rose by 3.1 percentage points to 17.8 percent in three weeks.

The Reform Party, the prime minister's party, was next at 17.2 percent support, with the opposition Center Party close behind with a rating of 16.4 percent. A week earlier, both parties had 16.9 percent support, so Reform has slightly drawn ahead.

The Social Democrats (SDE) polled at 11.1 percent, slightly down on last week's result (11.6 percent) according to Norstat.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party was just below the 5-percent threshold needed to win seats under Estonia's modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation, and picked up 4.9 percent support this week, ahead of coalition party Eesti 200 at 3.2 percent. Eesti 200 has 13 Riigikogu seats at present.

The Estonian Greens polled at 1.4 percent, while all other parties combined picked up 1.3 percent support, below the 2-percent threshold required to qualify for state support.

Overall the two coalition parties were supported by a total of 20.4 percent of respondents to the Norstat survey, compared with 72 percent of respondents who pledged for the opposition parties (those who picked one of the non-parliamentary parties made up the balance).

The latest Norstat ratings would translate into 32 Riigikogu seats for Isamaa were a general election to be held today, compared with 20 seats for EKRE, 19 for the Reform Party, and 18 for the Center Party. SDE would win 12 seats, while as noted Parempoolsed would just miss out. Currently, Reform has 38 seats, Isamaa 11, EKRE 11, Center 6 and SDE 14.

Once a month, respondents to Norstat's poll are also asked about their opinion of the performance of the government and the prime minister. The latest results show 29 percent of respondents believe the government is doing its job "very well" or "quite well," while 66 percent think the government is doing its job "quite poorly" or "very poorly."

A total of 25 percent of respondents said they approve of how Kristen Michal is handling his job as prime minister, compared with 59 percent who disapprove.

Norstat conducts its party ratings polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four-week period. It excludes those without a party preference from the final results.

The next elections are to the 79 municipalities in Estonia, on October 19.

