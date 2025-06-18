X!

Ratings: EKRE moves up to second place in support

News
Riigikogu's main debating chamber.
Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has surpassed that of the Reform Party, according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of the Institute for Societal Studies, finds opposition party Isamaa remains the most supported party, and has also arrested a decline in support seen in recent weeks.

While a week ago Isamaa's support was 26.1 percent according to Norstat, this week it is 26.7 percent.

EKRE's rating rose by 3.1 percentage points to 17.8 percent in three weeks.

The Reform Party, the prime minister's party, was next at 17.2 percent support, with the opposition Center Party close behind with a rating of 16.4 percent. A week earlier, both parties had 16.9 percent support, so Reform has slightly drawn ahead.

The Social Democrats (SDE) polled at 11.1 percent, slightly down on last week's result (11.6 percent) according to Norstat.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party was just below the 5-percent threshold needed to win seats under Estonia's modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation, and picked up 4.9 percent support this week, ahead of coalition party Eesti 200 at 3.2 percent. Eesti 200 has 13 Riigikogu seats at present.

The Estonian Greens polled at 1.4 percent, while all other parties combined picked up 1.3 percent support, below the 2-percent threshold required to qualify for state support.

Overall the two coalition parties were supported by a total of 20.4 percent of respondents to the Norstat survey, compared with 72 percent of respondents who pledged for the opposition parties (those who picked one of the non-parliamentary parties made up the balance).

The latest Norstat ratings would translate into 32 Riigikogu seats for Isamaa were a general election to be held today, compared with 20 seats for EKRE, 19 for the Reform Party, and 18 for the Center Party. SDE would win 12 seats, while as noted Parempoolsed would just miss out. Currently, Reform has 38 seats, Isamaa 11, EKRE 11, Center 6 and SDE 14.

Once a month, respondents to Norstat's poll are also asked about their opinion of the performance of the government and the prime minister. The latest results show 29 percent of respondents believe the government is doing its job "very well" or "quite well," while 66 percent think the government is doing its job "quite poorly" or "very poorly."

A total of 25 percent of respondents said they approve of how Kristen Michal is handling his job as prime minister, compared with 59 percent who disapprove.

Norstat conducts its party ratings polls on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four-week period. It excludes those without a party preference from the final results.

The next elections are to the 79 municipalities in Estonia, on October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:54

Heavy rains cause unseasonal flooding in Soomaa

13:28

Evgeni Nikolaevski wins grueling Midnight Sun Gravel ride in Finland

12:57

Lavly Perling: Government creating super database with no heed to risks

12:42

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

12:20

PPA gets 20 new high-tech SUVs for patrolling Estonia-Russia border

11:51

Klen Kaljulaid just misses out on judo world championship medal

11:19

Estonia's VAT hike to further raise ticket prices for cultural events

10:47

Education minister: Local students could have priority access to high schools

10:12

Longer truck trains to start appearing on Estonia's roads from 2026

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:00

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

17.06

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

17.06

5 Estonian citizens evacuating Israel on Lithuanian flight from Jordan

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

17.06

New commercial buildings coming to Tallinn's Stockmann intersection

17.06

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

16.06

Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo