EKRE manages to inch upward in Norstat weekly poll

Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) rose by 1 percentage point over the past week to 15.7 percent, while the Center Party overtook the Reform Party, according to a Norstat poll commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies.

Isamaa remains the most popular party, with support at 26.4 percent, down slightly from 26.8 percent the previous week.

The Reform Party, which returned to second place in the rankings last week, has fallen back to third. However, support for the Reform Party (17 percent) and the Center Party (17.2 percent) is currently nearly identical.

Trailing the top three are EKRE (15.7 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 12.4 percent, the Parempoolsed (Right-Wingers) at 5.5 percent and Eesti 200 at 3.1 percent. The Greens polled at 1.3 percent.

Support for coalition parties totaled 20.1 percent, while opposition parties were backed by 71.7 percent of respondents.

Political scientist Martin Mölder also calculated a hypothetical seat distribution based on current support levels. Isamaa would receive 30 seats, the Center Party and Reform Party 18 each, EKRE 17, SDE 13 and the Parempoolsed five.

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from May 5 to June 1 and are based on responses from 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age.

