EKRE climbs to second place in Norstat poll

EKRE chair Martin Helme.
EKRE chair Martin Helme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) rose to 17.1 percent, placing the party second in the political popularity rankings, according to a survey commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies and conducted by Norstat.

Support for Isamaa, which remains in the lead, did not change significantly over the past week, but has fallen by a total of 1.8 percentage points over the past three weeks. Isamaa's rating in the latest survey was 26.1 percent.

EKRE, which gained 1.4 percentage points in support over the week, rose to second place in the rankings. Their current rating stands at 17.1 percent.

Close behind, with equal support at 16.9 percent, are the Center Party and the Reform Party.

They are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 11.6 percent, Eesti 200 with 3.3 percent. The Green Party received 1.5 percent support, while other parties combined received 1.2 percent.

The coalition parties together received 20.2 percent support, while 71.7 percent of respondents backed opposition parties currently in the Riigikogu.

Based on the current ratings, Isamaa would receive 30 seats in parliament, while EKRE, the Center Party and the Reform Party would each take 18. SDE would win 12 seats and Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) five. With its current level of support, Eesti 200 would no longer cross the electoral threshold.

In presenting the results, the Institute for Societal Studies and pollster Norstat focused on a four-week average, resulting in a sample size of at least 4,000 people. Voters with no party preference were excluded when calculating party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the size of the largest group's share. In this survey, the largest group was Isamaa supporters (26.1 percent), yielding a margin of error of ±1.66 percent. For other parties, the margin of error is smaller — for Eesti 200, for example, ±0.67 percent.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

